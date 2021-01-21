DOJ Apologizes For Omitting Facts About Kids' Deportation

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 2:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has apologized to a D.C. federal judge for filing an affidavit by an immigration official that omitted critical details about the improper deportation of migrant children during a nationwide injunction. Special litigation counsel Jean Lin of the DOJ's Civil Division sent a notice to the court Tuesday apologizing for omissions in a December affidavit by Jeffrey D. Lynch, then a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official who was involved in the supervision of 32 Guatemalan minors. The U.S. wrongly deported the children in November, the government admitted last month, minutes after the court blocked enforcement of...

