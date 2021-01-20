Trump's Final Pardons Erase High-Profile Health Convictions

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 10:18 PM EST) -- Now-former President Donald Trump's last-minute clemency actions included several pardons in health care criminal cases, including a former InterMune Inc. CEO and former executives of WellCare HealthCare Plans Inc. Here, Law360 breaks down the pardons. Former InterMune Inc. CEO Scott Harkonen Trump spent his final hours in office granting a wave of clemency, including Scott Harkonen, the former CEO of biotechnology company InterMune who was convicted of wire fraud. Harkonen was convicted in September 2009 after allegedly making false statements about the effectiveness of the San Francisco Bay Area-based company's lung disease drug Actimmune. Harkonen was sentenced to six months of...

