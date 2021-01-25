Justices Won't Hear Domino's Workers' Arbitration Question

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 9:36 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the question of whether it falls to courts or arbitrators to decide if a dispute should be arbitrated, dealing a fatal blow to a lawsuit alleging Domino's Pizza suppresses wages with no-poach provisions in franchise agreements. The high court rejected the workers' request to hear their appeal of a Sixth Circuit ruling last year, which found the no-poach pacts "clearly" leave it to arbitrators and not the courts to analyze the scope of those agreements. The workers, led by former delivery driver Derek Piersing, urged the justices earlier this month to take...

