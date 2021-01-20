3 Firms Steer Sweetened $853M Bid For Collectors Universe

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 9:41 PM EST) -- An investor group said Wednesday it sweetened its take-private deal for memorabilia authentication company Collectors Universe to about $853 million, a move aided by Sullivan & Cromwell, Paul Weiss and Wilson Sonsini. The investors, led by entrepreneur Nat Turner and investment firms D1 Capital Partners LP and Cohen Private Ventures LLC, offered $92 per share in cash to take over Collectors Universe Inc. The consortium lobbed its bid through an entity called Cards Acquisition Inc. The "best and final" offer is a considerable bump on the $75.25 per-share deal inked in late November. "This enhanced, 'best and final' offer recognizes the strong momentum in our business and provides certainty of...

