Atty Beats Pravati's Sanctions Bid In Gears Of War Fee Fight

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 8:09 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday rejected Pravati Capital's move to sanction a Philadelphia attorney who sought fees from the litigation funder for work on an unsuccessful publicity rights suit over the video game Gears of War, finding the attorney's claims were not frivolous. U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody pointed out in her order that solo practitioner Bruce J. Chasan filed his suit for unjust enrichment against Pravati Capital LLC while his former client in the underlying Gears of War case, ex-NFL player Lenwood "Skip" Hamilton, was still appealing a summary judgment ruling on his claim that the game's makers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS