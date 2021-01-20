NY Bill Tolling Statutes Of Limitations On Trump Advances

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 7:10 PM EST) -- A New York legislative committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would pause the statute of limitations on any possible New York crimes committed by a U.S. president amid New York investigations involving former President Donald Trump. If enacted, the bill would not count any period of presidential immunity toward time limits on bringing charges against Trump or any other president for possible crimes. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) The Assembly Codes Committee passed the New York No Citizen Is Above the Law Act, or A.B. 1917, along party lines in a 16-6 vote. The bill is sponsored by Assembly member Nick Perry,...

