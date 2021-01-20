Driveline Workers Denied Class Status In Data Breach Suit

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 9:39 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge declined on Tuesday to certify a class in litigation accusing a Texas-based retail merchandising company of sending copies of workers' W-2s to identity thieves in a "phishing scam," saying the workers' claims are too individualized. U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough said that although Driveline Retail Merchandising Inc. employee Lynn McGlenn had proven that issues such as liability over the allegedly unlawful information sharing could be resolved with common questions, issues surrounding causation and injury "require individual inquiry." "The court has considerable concerns relating to individual proof required for causation and damages in this case," she said....

