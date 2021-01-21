Borrowers Want Sanctions In Tribe-Linked Lending Row

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- A proposed class of loan borrowers wants to sanction a vendor for tribal companies involved in online lending, accusing him of engaging in a "Stalingrad defense" and doing everything he can to delay complying with discovery requests. Matthew Martorello has failed to comply with a supplemental December discovery request, the borrowers claimed, which sought documents filed in a recently resolved arbitration between Martorello's company Eventide Credit Acquisitions LLC, the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, and various lending entities associated with the tribe. But this is just his latest offense, according to the borrowers. "All of Martorello's actions...

