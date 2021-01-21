Acadia's 'Quality Care' Claim For Jury To Decide, Judge Says

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- Behavioral health care provider Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc. and three of its current and former executives must continue to face a proposed securities class action alleging they misled investors after trading prices for its stock sank amid reports about understaffing and other issues at its facilities, a federal judge in Nashville said Wednesday. U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. said in his opinion that a juror could reasonably infer that the company violated federal securities laws based on the claims made in the investors' complaint. For example, Judge Campbell said, the complaint points to the company's claims that it provided...

