Ga. Developer Sues Law Firm, Ex-Partner To Release $1.3M

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 2:33 PM EST) -- A Georgia property developer sued an Atlanta-based commercial real estate law firm and his former business partner Wednesday in state court, claiming the firm refuses to hand over his $1.3 million share from a property sale because of his ex-business partner's baseless objections. Saied Takallou is asking the court to order McClure & Kornheiser LLC to release his funds plus interest, claiming that the law firm improperly sided with his former partner, Alan Ensari, who he says objects to releasing the money and claims Takallou owes him money from a separate transaction. "The reason the sales proceeds cannot be distributed is...

