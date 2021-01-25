Revival Of Earmarks Will Streamline Legislative Process

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- The old adage that it is best not to watch laws or sausages being made might be said to apply to the federal appropriations process. Historically, specific items of spending — earmarks — were routinely included in annual spending bills to help persuade members of Congress to enact legislation. Generally, an earmark is a provision in legislation that directs federal funds to a particular recipient at the request of one or several members of Congress. More specifically, both the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives in the 110th Congress, from 2007 to 2008, created rules to increase transparency in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS