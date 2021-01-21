Ford Wants Out Of Drivers' Emissions Warranty Claims

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 7:51 PM EST) -- Ford Motor Co. urged a California federal judge to toss a proposed class action Wednesday that claims the carmaker committed fraud in keeping certain auto parts out of a 150,000-mile warranty, arguing it's just "an attempt to obtain free repairs." The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker says the November complaint should be dismissed because while the plaintiff alleges the company's conduct was deceptive, she hasn't backed up her claims. In the suit, Ford customer Cynthia Martin is seeking reimbursement for replacing the water pump in the engine of her 2011 Ford Escape Hybrid. She alleges she should be reimbursed under the California emission control...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS