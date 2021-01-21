Paul Weiss Builds Bay Area Office With Orrick, Kirkland Hires

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP announced Wednesday that it's forming the foundation of its Northern California office, adding three litigation partners from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and a corporate partner from Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Melinda Haag, Walter Brown and Randy Luskey, who come from Orrick, and Jeremy M. Veit, from Kirkland, will join up with Meredith Dearborn, a litigator with a technology focus, who came to the firm from Boies Schiller Flexner LLP in July. Paul Weiss Chair Brad S. Karp said the firm is "thrilled" with the new additions. "Our attorneys have a long history of...

