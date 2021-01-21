Army Corps Can't Duck Houston Flooding Suit

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 6:44 PM EST) -- A trial judge wrongly blocked a Houston entertainment development from bringing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers into a lawsuit filed by two electricians alleging they were injured on the job because of Hurricane Harvey-related flooding, a Texas appellate court ruled Thursday. The Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston said Bayou Place LP, owned by real estate developer The Cordish Company, should have been allowed to designate the Corps as a responsible third party in the litigation. Bayou Place is being sued by two electricians — Norberto Valles and Undrea Bailey — who were burned as the result of arcing and...

