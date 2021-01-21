Apple Broadens Challenge Against Chicago Streaming Tax

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- Apple expanded its effort to strike down Chicago's streaming tax, telling an Illinois circuit court that the tax illegally and unconstitutionally applies to a bevy of its services rather than just to music streaming. In an amended complaint filed Tuesday in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Apple stretched its 2018 arguments that focused on the company's music streaming services, claiming its video streaming, news and other electronic services are also illegally swept up into the city's 9% amusement tax. Apple claimed that the tax is preempted under the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act and that it violates the U.S. Constitution's...

