Indonesian Aircraft Lease Fight Sent To Arbitration In London

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 8:07 PM EST) -- An aircraft leasing company must arbitrate its dispute over more than $5.1 million in unpaid lease fees with Indonesia's national airline in London, after an English judge on Wednesday rejected arguments that the dispute fell under a litigation exception in their pact. While noting that a pair of apparently opposing clauses on the proper venue for disputes arising under the deal are "not happily worded," Judge Neil Richard Calver QC nevertheless concluded the important point was that PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk. and Helice Leasing SAS had agreed to submit to the jurisdiction of the London Court of International Arbitration. The dispute...

