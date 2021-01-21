Steak 'N Shake Again Seeks To End Sex Assault Suit

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 7:42 PM EST) -- Steak 'n Shake has asked the Texas Supreme Court to review an intermediate court's order sending a former employee's decade-old sexual assault case against the burger chain to trial, arguing the intermediate court wrongly searched through the case's record for evidence to support its decision. Steak 'n Shake Operations Inc. asked the state's highest court in a petition for review filed Tuesday to reverse a Fifth Court of Appeals panel's August decision sending the long-running court battle to trial so that a jury could determine whether the restaurant chain should be held liable for the alleged sexual assault committed by one...

