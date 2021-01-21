Ryan Homes Hit With ADA Suit Over Sales Office Accessibility

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 6:27 PM EST) -- Home builder Ryan Homes' sales offices aren't accessible to individuals with mobility disabilities, which is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a Pennsylvania man claimed Thursday, hitting the company with a proposed class action in federal court. John Egan said that Virginia-based Ryan Homes, a unit of NVR Inc., discriminates against him and others with similar disabilities by denying them full and equal access to its goods and services because of inaccessible entrances. "Despite passage of the ADA more than 30 years ago, to this date, defendant's properties are not fully accessible to persons with mobility disabilities," Egan said in...

