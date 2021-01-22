Ill. Justices Clear Orthopedic Clinic Of Liability In Med Mal Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 4:03 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court said Friday that an intermediate appellate panel incorrectly reinstated an orthopedic center to a woman's medical malpractice lawsuit, restoring a jury trial verdict that cleared the clinic of any wrongdoing. Illinois' top justices found that the lower appellate panel had "improperly substituted its judgment for that of the jury" when it said the evidence in plaintiff Susan Steed's case required her trial judge to enter judgment against Rezin Orthopedic and Sports Center SC and put the clinic on trial for damages over its alleged failure to schedule her late husband Glenn for a follow-up appointment for his...

