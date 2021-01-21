Goldberg Segalla Adds 4 Litigators In Orlando

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 2:05 PM EST) -- Goldberg Segalla scooped up four litigators from Kelley Kronenberg to expand its transportation and construction offerings out of its Orlando, Florida, outpost. R. Gavin Mackinnon and Michael J. Rigelsky join the firm as partners, and Gregory E. Jordan and Miraj M. Shah enter as associates. Mackinnon served as the managing partner in Orlando while the four worked together at Kelley Kronenberg. The four are part of an expansion of the firm's transportation practice, with new hires across Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania in 2020 and into the new year. The firm also added another partner to its group this...

