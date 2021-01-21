Auto Parts Co. Wants $1B ERISA Suit Axed After Colo. Ruling

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 2:16 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge should follow a Colorado court's lead and toss a proposed 401(k) class action against Magna after the auto parts supplier's employees accused it of including too-expensive investment options into their $1 billion retirement plan, the company said. In a brief Wednesday supporting its August motion to dismiss, Magna International of America Inc. pointed to a Jan. 6 decision from the Colorado district court that addressed a similar Employee Retirement Income Security Act case. In Kurtz v. Vail Corp., a Colorado judge found that a plaintiff hadn't plausibly alleged imprudence on the part of their retirement plan — and...

