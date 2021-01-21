Offit Kurman Fights Ex-Client's Sanctions Bid Over Escrow

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- Offit Kurman PA has called on a New Jersey federal court to toss a former client's bid to sanction it for pursuing a suit to decide the fate of roughly $2.4 million held by the firm, saying competing claims to those escrow funds justified taking the dispute to court. In fighting Julius Realty Corp.'s sanctions motion, the firm on Wednesday said it properly filed the interpleader action in order to deposit the money with the court and allow the business and Dawn E. Thompson, who was president when the company was Offit Kurman's client, to pursue their respective claims. "This court...

