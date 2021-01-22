What Cos. Can Learn From FTC Data Queries To Tech Giants

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- On Dec. 14, 2020, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it was issuing orders under Section 6(b) of the FTC Act to nine social media and video streaming companies. The orders require the companies to produce a sweeping amount of information on each company's worldwide customer base; how the companies collect, use and present personal information; their advertising and user engagement practices; and how their practices affect children and teens. The nine companies — Amazon.com Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Discord Inc., Facebook Inc., Reddit Inc., Snap Inc., Twitter Inc., WhatsApp Inc. and YouTube LLC — were given a 45-day deadline to respond....

