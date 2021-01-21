LA Port Is A Sexist, Corrupt 'Old Boys Club,' Enviro Firm Says

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- On the outside, the Port of Los Angeles is a thriving multibillion-dollar system, but on the inside, it's rotten to the core with sexism, cronyism and grift as women contractors have to contend with an "old boys club" workplace, according to a lawsuit lodged Wednesday in Los Angeles court. Erin Sheehy and Tara Tisopulos, who own Environmental Compliance Solutions Inc., are on-site contractors for the port and over the past six years have endured sexual harassment and misogynistic comments from male workers in a system rife with fraud and abuse, according to the complaint. "Throughout their employment by the port, Sheehy...

