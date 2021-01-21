MLB Looks To Put Atty On Hook For Ex-Pitcher's Sanctions

Law360, San Francisco (January 21, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- Major League Baseball and its players union urged a California federal judge Thursday to hold a former pitcher-turned-health supplement pitchman in civil contempt for failing to pay court-ordered sanctions in their nine-year fight over a banned growth hormone and asked that his lawyer be made jointly liable for the sanctions. U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who described the case as "so messed up" during Thursday's remote hearing, questioned whether any good would come from holding ex-MLB pitcher Neiman Nix and his company, DNA Sports Performance Lab Inc., in contempt of court for failing to pay about $140,000 in attorney fees in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS