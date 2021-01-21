Hartford Can't Duck Coverage Of Man Run Over By Own Truck

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:09 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court won't let Hartford Accident & Indemnity Co. avoid coverage for a truck driver who was killed after a thief stole his truck and ran him over, saying the theft triggered coverage for an uninsured motorist because he didn't have the driver's permission. In an order filed Wednesday, the state court affirmed a lower court order denying Hartford's petition to stay arbitration of the claim made by Grace Dellegrazie, the administratrix of the estate of Felice Dellegrazie, allowing the arbitrator to hear the claim. The dispute stems from an incident in April 2016 when a thief stole...

