Fertility App Shared Private Data With Chinese Cos., Suit Says

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 10:44 PM EST) -- Fertility app Premom, which a bipartisan group of U.S. senators urged the Federal Trade Commission to probe last year, is facing a putative class action filed in Illinois federal court Thursday over its allegedly unauthorized sharing of Android users' personal information with at least three Chinese data collectors.

The plaintiff — a Virginia-based app user who's identified in the complaint as "Jane Doe" — claims that Premom developer Easy Healthcare Corp. deceived users and breached the app's terms of service and privacy policies by sharing personal information and location data with third-party data collection entities based in China without users' knowledge or consent. ...

