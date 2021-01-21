Insys Founder To Pay NJ $5M In Opioid Bribery Settlement

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 9:46 PM EST) -- Convicted Insys Therapeutics founder John N. Kapoor has agreed to pay New Jersey $5 million to resolve allegations that he orchestrated bribes to doctors in the state as part of a nationwide kickback scheme to boost sales of Insys' powerful opioid Subsys, the state's attorney general said Thursday. New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Thursday that the deal with Insys' 77-year-old founder Kapoor marks the first settlement the state has made in any civil lawsuit against people and corporations accused of fraudulently peddling opioids and that it does not resolve the claims against bankrupt Insys. Grewal said Kapoor "used...

