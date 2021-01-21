Realogy Escapes Class Claims Of Misleading Investors

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 10:10 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday torpedoed a proposed securities class action against Realogy Holdings Corp. after concluding investors failed to back up their claims the brokerage firm made false or misleading statements about home sale commissions, technology investments and other matters. U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler dismissed with prejudice an amended suit from lead plaintiff Locals 302 and 612 of the International Union of Operating Engineers-Employers Construction Industry Retirement Trust, saying that the entity relied on "conclusory allegations" and that many remarks were shielded from liability as "forward-looking statements." The suit "is completely devoid of any specific facts that...

