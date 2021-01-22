Minn. Group Launches New Enbridge Pipeline Challenge

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 2:08 PM EST) -- A Minnesota citizens group has launched the latest attack on a proposed $2.9 billion Enbridge Energy Ltd. pipeline, which it said would needlessly put water supplies and the environment at risk and risk exacerbating climate change conditions. Friends of the Headwaters told a D.C. federal court Thursday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had prepared a wholly inadequate environmental impact statement before approving the route for Enbridge's so-called Line 3 oil pipeline, which would cross roughly 227 water bodies and 800 protected wetlands in the state. The suit marks the latest legal challenge to the project. The group — which...

