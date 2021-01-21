Steptoe & Johnson Axes Steel Importer's $6M Malpractice Suit

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 10:11 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge dismissed a steel importer's $6 million malpractice suit against Steptoe & Johnson LLP Thursday, finding that the case was brought in the wrong court since the firm didn't perform any terms of the contract in question within the Lone Star State. U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt found that the Allied Fitting LP's suit should have been filed in Washington, D.C., where it had previously agreed to resolve any contractual dispute with the firm. "Aside from two meetings that focused, as best the court can tell, on updates and the progress of matters pending in Washington, there...

