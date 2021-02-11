COVID Construction Files: JDS' New York Building

Andrew McIntyre By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Commercial Contracts newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

COVID Construction Files examines the pandemic's impact on the tallest under-construction towers in New York, Florida, Illinois, California and Texas, the states appearing first on the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat's list of tallest projects. Credit: Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat; Goettsch Partners and Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture; Sixth and Guadalupe

The Steinway Tower, which is nearing completion, will offer views of Central Park from more than 1,400 feet above ground. (Photo credit: JDS Development)



For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.