7th Circ. Orders New Args In Airline OT Suit Heard By Barrett

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 7:26 PM EST) -- A Southwest Airlines Co. supervisor must again argue her unpaid overtime case before a Seventh Circuit panel, the appeals court has ruled, because the original bench, which included now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett, had not decided the case before Justice Barrett left for the U.S. Supreme Court. In an order Thursday, the Seventh Circuit said that because Justice Barrett heard the previous arguments and left the panel before it handed down a decision, Southwest and the supervisor should present their arguments again before a panel with a new judge. "Rather than rely on the rule permitting two judges to resolve the case...

