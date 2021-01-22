Crate & Barrel Workers Seek Class Status In Finger Scan Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- A former Crate & Barrel employee has asked an Illinois state court to certify a proposed class of workers who claim the houseware and furniture chain failed to meet the requirements of Illinois' biometric privacy law, saying all putative class members were subject to the same fingerprint timekeeping policy and practices. Named plaintiff Jennifer Chatman said Thursday the claims are especially suited for class certification because Crate & Barrel treated all employees identically with respect to the alleged violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act in her July 2018 lawsuit. "Moreover, the core issues involving defendant's liability apply to the...

