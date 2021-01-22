Judge Won't DQ Class Rep In Suboxone 'Hopping' Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge rejected Indivior's bid to disqualify a class representative in a massive antitrust suit accusing the drugmaker of scheming to change the form of opioid addiction treatment Suboxone solely to keep its grip on exclusivity. U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg said in a Jan. 20 ruling that drug wholesaler Rochester Drug Co-Operative may remain as a class representative for drug buyers suing Indivior Inc. over the alleged "product-hopping" move, which litigants say unlawfully shielded Indivior from competitors. Indivior's legal team had sought to disqualify Rochester due to its pending bankruptcy and said the wholesaler's past conduct should disqualify it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS