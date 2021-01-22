Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Won't DQ Class Rep In Suboxone 'Hopping' Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge rejected Indivior's bid to disqualify a class representative in a massive antitrust suit accusing the drugmaker of scheming to change the form of opioid addiction treatment Suboxone solely to keep its grip on exclusivity.

U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg said in a Jan. 20 ruling that drug wholesaler Rochester Drug Co-Operative may remain as a class representative for drug buyers suing Indivior Inc. over the alleged "product-hopping" move, which litigants say unlawfully shielded Indivior from competitors.

Indivior's legal team had sought to disqualify Rochester due to its pending bankruptcy and said the wholesaler's past conduct should disqualify it...

