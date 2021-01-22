Johnson & Johnson Wants 'Oil-Free' False Ad Suit Scrubbed

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 6:55 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. is asking an Illinois federal court to throw out a proposed class action alleging its "oil-free" products actually contain oils, saying buyers wouldn't use the definition of "oils" that the named plaintiff proposes. In a motion to dismiss filed Thursday, the company slammed a complaint from Norah Flaherty, saying that while she defined "oils" in the complaint as any substance at least partly fat-soluble, that definition wouldn't be shared by reasonable consumers. That criteria encompasses a wide variety of materials and ingredients with very different functions and qualities, including vitamins and silicone-based polymers, Johnson & Johnson...

