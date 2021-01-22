Delta Pilots Want Full DC Circ. To Rehear $3B Pension Case

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- A group of retired Delta Air Lines Inc. pilots has asked the D.C. Circuit for an en banc rehearing of their suit accusing the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. of mishandling $3 billion in retirement plan assets, saying the circuit precedent used to rule against them last month was decided in error. In a Thursday petition, the roughly 1,700 pilots challenged the circuit's faithfulness to its 2009 ruling in Davis v. PBGC, also known as Davis I, which they said permitted unreasonably broad application of a standard known as the Chevron deference. Chevron deference requires judges to yield to agencies' interpretations of laws, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS