Apple, VirnetX Agree On $75.6M In Interest After $503M Award

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 11:10 PM EST) -- While Apple may appeal a Texas federal judge's order granting VirnetX Inc. costs and prejudgment interest on top of the $503 million patent trial verdict, it agrees that the amount of such costs and prejudgment interest, using the court's methodology, would total $75.6 million, VirnetX said Wednesday. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III refused to grant Apple a new trial after a jury said it should pay $503 million for infringing VirnetX patents. He also granted VirnetX's motion for prejudgment interest and costs, ordering the parties to discuss amongst themselves how much that award should be. "The parties...

