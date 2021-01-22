Capital One Customers Land Final OK On $13M ATM Fees Deal

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 8:50 PM EST) -- A federal judge in San Diego gave final approval to a $13 million settlement between Capitol One NA and consumers who allege the bank unfairly charged them balance inquiry fees. In an order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey T. Miller granted the settlement approval request to plaintiffs Jacob Figueroa, Mary Jackson and the proposed class filed in December 2020, finding that the settlement resulted in "very positive result achieved for the class." Beyond the gross settlement sum of $13 million, the settlement terms include $10,000 each for Figueroa and Jackson and $3.9 million, which represents 30% of the settlement sum, to...

