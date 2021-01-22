Warriors' Website Not Accessible To Blind Fans, Suit Says

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- The Golden State Warriors' team website isn't accessible to legally blind fans who require screen reading software, according to a proposed class action filed in California federal court on Thursday that says the NBA team violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. Plaintiff Kyo Hak Chu, who is legally blind, claims the team's failure to make its website equally available to visually impaired people unfairly denies those consumers access to team merchandise and other services. Chu urged the court to impose a permanent injunction to force the team to make its website accessible to legally blind fans by making it compatible with...

