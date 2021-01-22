V&E, Mayer Brown Power $2.6B EVgo SPAC Merger

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 1:36 PM EST) -- EVgo Services LLC, guided by Vinson & Elkins, has agreed to go public by combining with a Mayer Brown-advised special purpose acquisition company, the parties said Friday, in a deal that values the electric vehicle charging station operator at about $2.6 billion. The transaction features EVgo merging with Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp., with the resulting entity being named EVgo Inc. and trading on the New York Stock Exchange, according to a statement. EVgo operates more than 800 fast charging stations in 67 major metropolitan markets across 34 U.S. states, according to its website. It intends to add...

