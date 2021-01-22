Intel's Retirement Plan Leaders Win Trim Of ERISA Claims

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 7:32 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Thursday tossed three former Intel Corp. employees' proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action accusing fiduciaries overseeing the company's investment plans of funneling billions of funds into "risky" endeavors, ruling the workers failed to provide even "minimal factual support" of some allegations. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh dismissed without prejudice all six claims brought by the proposed class alleging a breach of duty under ERISA, saying the workers failed to state a claim on two, lack Article III standing on two others and did not plausibly allege a primary violation of ERISA on two more....

