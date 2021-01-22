Construction Co. Investors Win Class Cert. In Accounting Row

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 4:03 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday granted class certification to investors of contractor Granite Construction Inc. who allege the company used fraudulent accounting techniques to hide $338 million in cost overruns from four construction projects. U.S. District Judge William Alsup also named the Police Retirement System of St. Louis class representative and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP lead counsel in the case stemming from four infrastructure contracts Granite Construction won between 2012 and 2014. California-based Granite Construction bids on and completes large infrastructure projects for public and private clients, including the four at issue in this case, in which the company is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS