Texas Justices Pass On Attempt To Ax Rig Worker's New Trial

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 5:57 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday declined to review an intermediate appellate court's decision that wiped out a $2.8 million judgment in favor of an offshore oil rig worker injured on the job and ordered a new trial in the case. The high court denied competing petitions for review filed in September 2019 by injured worker Luke Meyers and employer W&T Offshore Inc. Both petitions asked the court to reverse in some way a Fourteenth Court of Appeals panel's December 2018 decision that overturned the $2.8 million jury verdict and ordered a new trial "in the interest of justice." Meyers had...

