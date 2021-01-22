Texas Supreme Court Won't End Alex Jones Defamation Suits

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 9:13 PM EST) -- Alex Jones and Infowars LLC struck out at the Texas Supreme Court on Friday, with the state's high court declining to end four defamation lawsuits against the far-right conspiratorial radio host related to comments and accusations he's made about two mass shootings. That decision paves the way for Marcel Fontaine, who alleges Jones wrongly identified him as a suspect in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, to proceed with his defamation lawsuit in Travis County District Court. Scarlett Lewis, Leonard Pozner, Veronica De La Rosa and Neil Heslin — whose children were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS