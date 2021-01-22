Fired Capitol Riot Atty Cites 'Usurpers,' 'Lord Of Rings' In Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 8:43 PM EST) -- A former Goosehead Insurance in-house attorney who was fired for his involvement with the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol has filed a winding bid to restrain President Joe Biden and Congress, whom he calls "usurpers," from holding power, comparing the situation to one in the fantasy novel trilogy "Lord of the Rings." Paul M. Davis, who is not a party in the suit but is filing on behalf of his clients, including Latinos for Trump and Blacks for Trump, told the Texas federal court Thursday that "Gondor has no King," an apparent reference to the political dynamics in an imaginary...

