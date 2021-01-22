Texas Supreme Court Clarifies Standing In Partnership Fights

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 4:17 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court held Friday that lower courts wrongly blocked a nonlawyer's claims that he was improperly pushed out of a title services partnership by three law firms, saying individuals can have standing to pursue claims of harm to a partnership. Citing its June holding in Pike v. Texas EMC management, the state's high court overturned a Fifth Court of Appeals decision that concluded courts lacked jurisdiction to hear individual claims brought by H. Jonathan Cooke in the partnership dispute. In Pike, the court held that the authority of a partner to recover for an injury to the value of...

