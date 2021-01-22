DC Circ. Backs FERC's Rejection Of Fla. Pipeline Dispute

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 8:33 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday upheld the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's determination that it lacks jurisdiction over the transportation of jet fuel via a Kinder Morgan-owned pipeline from Tampa, Florida, to Orlando International Airport and thus cannot consider arguments from airlines that they're being overcharged. "We easily reject the petition," wrote U.S. Circuit Judge Laurence H. Silberman in the 10-page opinion, in which the three-judge appellate panel agreed with FERC, and an administrative law judge before it, that the jet fuel moves intrastate through the Central Florida Pipeline because storage of the jet fuel and other activities conducted at a Tampa facility...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS