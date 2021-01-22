Ret. Fed. Judges Call On Telecoms To Lower US-China IP Heat

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 11:27 PM EST) -- Two retired U.S. federal judges and a Chinese judge speaking at a virtual conference Friday called on telecommunications companies to keep standard-essential patent royalty disputes out of the courts, in order to de-escalate China-U.S. trade tension that ratcheted up under the Trump administration. The judges' comments came during a panel held over Zoom during the 3rd Berkeley-Tsinghua Conference on Transnational IP Litigation, which drew roughly 200 attendees, many of whom practice IP law in China. At the start of the panel, retired U.S. District Judge Andrew Guilford of the Central District of California explained the problem of countries issuing endless anti-suit...

