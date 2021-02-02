Senate Confirms Pete Buttigieg As Transportation Secretary

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 3:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly confirmed Pete Buttigieg as secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation with bipartisan members swiftly approving the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor to help advance President Joe Biden's plans to rebuild the nation's transportation infrastructure and spur economic recovery. The U.S. Senate confirmed Pete Buttigieg as secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation on Tuesday, making him the first openly gay Cabinet secretary approved by the Senate. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) The Senate voted 86-13 to confirm the former Democratic presidential candidate and two-term mayor of South Bend as President Biden's transportation secretary. In the role, Buttigieg...

